Suicide Blast Kills 8 in Kabul Diplomatic Zone

  • Ayaz Gul
Afghan policemen carry an injured man after a blast in Kabul, Oct. 31, 2017.
ISLAMABAD — 

A suicide bomber struck the diplomatic enclave in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least 8 people and wounding many more, health ministry officials reported.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden care near the Afghan military academy in the capital city, killing 15 cadets and wounding several others. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing.

A suicide bomber during the same week stormed a crowded Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kabul, killing around 50 worshipers. Islamic State claimed it plotted the attack.

