Suicide Bombing Kills 6 in Southwestern Pakistan

A suicide bomber has killed at least six people and wounded more than 25 others in southwestern Pakistan.

The attack Tuesday targeted a police vehicle in a high security area in Quetta, the capital of violence-hit Baluchistan province.

Doctors and rescue workers said the victims were mostly police personnel and several of those injured were in “critical condition.”

The anti-state Pakistani Taliban has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Initial police findings suggest the bomber was riding a motorbike and his body parts have been retrieved from the scene.

The blast occurred just hours after Baluchistan's chief minister resigned, saying he had lost confidence of members of the provincial legislative assembly.