Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Suicide Car Bomb Hits Military Base in Central Somalia

  • Associated Press
FILE - A Somali soldier patrols a street following a suicide car bomb and gun attack in Afgoye, Somalia, Oct. 19, 2016.
MOGADISHU — 

A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle killing four people near the gate of a military base in Afgoye town, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Mogadishu.

Col. Ahmed Ali said that two of the dead were soldiers and fatalities could increase from the 10 injured in the blast Sunday, which was close to the former national water agency's offices.

Residents report hearing a powerful explosion, followed by gunfire from the base. Addow Isse, a resident in the town, said he saw at least three bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG