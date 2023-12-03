Flights Resume in Munich After Heavy Snow

Flights resumed at Munich airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended due to snowfall, but disruption to rail traffic in parts of southern Germany was set to continue.

Germany's second largest airport said on its website that flights resumed at 6:00 am (0500 GMT) but added that some "disruption to air traffic" would continue and advised passengers to check with their carriers well in advance before traveling to the airport.

In total, 760 flights were affected, an airport spokesperson told AFP on Saturday.

More than 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow had fallen during the previous night, according to weather services, also paralyzing rail traffic in the Bavarian capital and other parts of the region.

Munich's main train station was closed all Saturday, long-distance trains were halted and the city's public transport suspended.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said services would resume gradually on Sunday but there would be "huge disruption at least until Monday", particular on routes to Austria and Switzerland, as the weather had damaged infrastructure.