Super Blue Blood Moon of 2018

A full moon 'supermoon' is pictured next to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 1, 2018.
The super blue blood moon sets before dawn as lava cascades down the slopes of Mount Mayon volcano during a mild eruption as seen from Sto. Domingo township, Albay province around 340 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 1, 2018.
A super blue blood moon rises behind the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis of Athens, Greece, Jan. 31, 2018.
A supermoon rises in between four towers in a skyscrapers area in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 31, 2018.
A super blue blood moon behind a mountain is seen from Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway, Jan. 31, 2018.
The "Super Blue Blood Moon" sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 31, 2018.
The telecommunications tower' is pictured as the moon passes into the earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 31, 2018.
Stargazers use telescopes to observe the moon along the Victoria Habour in Hong Kong, Jan. 31, 2018.
The moon rises over Kadam mountain in Nakapiripirit town, northeastern Uganda, Jan. 31, 2018, during the lunar phenomenon referred to as the "super blue blood moon".
A partially-eclipsed super blue blood moon sets behind the Salesforce Tower, Jan. 31, 2018, in San Francisco, California.
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London, Britain, Jan. 31, 2018.
The moon turns a reddish hue as it passes through the earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse as seen in Gauhati, India, Jan. 31, 2018.
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2018.