Super Typhoon Trami Takes Aim at Japan  

The third super typhoon in a month is heading for Asia, this time setting its aim on Japan.

Super Typhoon Trami, packing sustained winds of 241 kilometers per hour (150 mph), is equivalent to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane.

According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the storm is expected to weaken over the next 72 hours and hit the Ruyuku Islands south of Japan beginning late Friday.

It is then expected to turn north and northeast causing heavy rains and flooding in Okinawa before moving onto Tokyo late in the weekend.

Weather experts are warning of damaging winds, flash floods, mudslides and widespread disruption of travel across Japan.

The 2018 typhoon season has been particularly active this month. Jebi reached super typhoon status at the tail end of August but it had weakened by the time it hit Shikoku and then the Kansai region of Japan on Sept. 4, killing 11 people.

Some 10 days ago, Super Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philippines, killing at least 70 people before moving on to Hong Kong and mainland China's densely populated Guangdong province.

The super storm affected millions of people in the Philippines and China, causing massive damage to entire villages and destroying infrastructure in vast areas.