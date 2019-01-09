US Supreme Court Rules Against Foreign Company Fighting Subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against a mystery foreign corporation fighting a subpoena believed to have been issued by a grand jury in the special counsel investigation of Russian election meddling.

In a brief order, the court denied a request by the unidentified company to block a recent ruling by an appeals court, requiring it to comply with the subpoena. The high court did not give a reason for its decision.

The identity of the company — referred to in court documents as a state-owned "Corporation" from "Country A" — has become the subject of intense media speculation. But the subpoena is believed to be linked to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

It is the first time the high court has become publicly involved in the Russia investigation.

Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts put on hold the D.C. appeals court's ruling holding the company in contempt and imposing a daily fine until it complied with the grand jury subpoena. That decision by the chief justice has now been vacated, the court order said.

A subpoena is a legal order issued by a grand jury to witnesses and other subjects of interest to testify or provide documents.

The Russia investigation grand jury, impaneled shortly after Mueller's appointment in 2017, has used the power of subpoena to force dozens of witnesses to testify and provide documents to investigators.