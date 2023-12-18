Supreme Court to Honor Late Justice O’Connor

Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose Monday at the court in Washington ahead of her funeral Tuesday.

The court said it is holding a private ceremony Monday morning, followed by public hours for people to pay their respects.

O’Connor joined the court in 1981, becoming the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice in the United States.

She served until her retirement in 2006, with her centrist position often making her a swing vote on big issues such as abortion, affirmative action and voting rights.

O’Connor died Dec. 1 at the age of 93 due to complications related to dementia and a respiratory illness.

President Joe Biden is due to deliver remarks at Tuesday’s private funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington.

The cathedral said O’Connor regularly worshipped there and during her time on the Supreme Court also served on the cathedral’s governing board for eight years.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters