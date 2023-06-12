Survey: 33% of Young German Men Find Violence Against Women Acceptable 

A third of the young men in Germany find violence against women acceptable, according to a new survey.

One thousand men and 1,000 women answered questions for the survey commissioned by the children’s charity Plan International Germany.

The survey revealed that 33% of men, between the ages of 18 – 35, thought it was “acceptable” if “their hand slipped” during an argument with their female partner, while 34% of the men admitted to being violent against women at some point in their lives.

The results are “shocking,” said Karsten Kassner of the Federal Forum Men, an organization that promotes gender equality.

The survey also found that 52% of the men held on to the concept that their role in a relationship is to be the main breadwinner, while a woman’s place remains in the home where she takes care of the children and household tasks.

The full results of the survey are being published by the Funke newspaper group Monday.