Survey Finds Differences Between American and Israeli Jews

A newly released survey finds 77 percent of Israeli Jews approve of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of U.S. - Israel relations, while only 44 percent of American Jews do.

"Our surveys are important barometers of the perceptions and views affecting current and long-term relations between American Jews and Israelis, the two largest Jewish populations in the world," American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said.

The information released Sunday, ahead of the opening of the AJC Global Forum in Jerusalem, reveals "sharp differences" between U.S. and Israeli Jews on several topics.

On the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move its embassy there, 85 percent of Israeli Jews, compared with 46 percent of U.S. Jews, support the move.

More than two-thirds of Israeli Jews, 68 percent, say it is not appropriate for American Jews to attempt to influence Israeli policy on such issues as national security and peace negotiations with the Palestinians. A majority of U.S. Jews, 53 percent, say it is appropriate.

Israelis and American Jews also differ on what to do with settlements in the context of a peace agreement with the Palestinians.



Fifteen percent of American Jews and four percent of Israelis say that Israel should be willing to dismantle all the settlements, while 44 percent of U.S. Jews and 35 percent of Israelis say Israel should be willing to dismantle some of the settlements.

Thirty-five percent of U.S. Jews and 54 percent of Israelis say Israel should not be willing to dismantle any of the settlements.