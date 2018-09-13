Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Suspected Gas Explosion Ignites Homes North of Boston

  • VOA News
In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, flames consume a home in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Sept. 13, 2018.

At least 20 homes in three towns north of Boston were on fire Thursday evening after a suspected gas explosion.

Fire officials say there was so much smoke and flames that they could not see the sky above the towns of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Multiple fire trucks from surrounding communities arrive in Lawrence, Mass., responding to a series of gas explosions and fires triggered by a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in several communities north of Boston, Sept. 13, 2018.
Multiple fire trucks from surrounding communities arrive in Lawrence, Mass., responding to a series of gas explosions and fires triggered by a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in several communities north of Boston, Sept. 13, 2018.

No casualties have been reported, but at least three people have been injured. Hundreds of panicked residents have fled their homes, causing large traffic jams during the busy rush hour.

An official of North Andover called the situation "scary" and advised people to turn off the gas in their homes if they can and leave.

The local gas company said they are decreasing the pressure in the lines, saying it would take "some time" to cut off all service.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG