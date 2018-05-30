Suspected Militants Attack Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul

An Afghan policemen is dead after an attack Wednesday on the headquarters of the interior ministry in the capital of Kabul.

The attack began when a car bomb detonated at the security checkpoint outside the ministry's compound. A group of armed attackers then stormed through the gate and made their way onto the huge grounds of the compound, where they were met by security forces who repelled the attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said five people were wounded in the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack.

The Taliban has vowed to step up attacks on Kabul as part of its annual spring offensive against the U.S.-backed government.