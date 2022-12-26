Suspected North Korean Drones Cross Border with South Korea, Officials Say

Several suspected North Korean drones intruded into South Korean airspace Monday, according to South Korea’s military, which responded with fighter jets and attack helicopters.

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots and attempted to shoot down at least one of the drones but described the situation as ongoing six and a half hours after it began.

The first drone crossed the military demarcation line, or MDL, in the border area of Gyeonggi Province at 10:25 am local time and was followed by several others, according to South Korean military officials. The exact number of drones was unclear but is under 10, the officials added.

South Korean officials say they do not know if the drones are armed, but say they are small and appear similar to the crudely built North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles found in South Korean border areas in 2014.

South Korea’s military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters to respond to the Monday incursion. One of the South Korean aircraft involved in the response — a KA-1 light attack aircraft — crashed east of Seoul, though officials have not explained why. Neither pilot in the plane was injured, officials said.

South Korea’s military said it did not initially attempt to shoot down the drones due to concerns about danger to civilians.

The suspected North Korean drones were spotted in several border regions of South Korea’s northeast, including Ganghwa Island, Gimpo, and Paju, officials said. One of the drones briefly flew over Seoul, South Korea’s capital, according to the News 1 news agency.

According to local media, aircraft departures were temporarily halted at South Korea’s main Incheon Airport and the smaller Gimpo Airport, both of which are close to the reported North Korean intrusions.

North Korean drones have crossed into South Korea several times, though this is the first such incursion in more than five years, according to local media.

South Korean officials said the drones used in previous incursions were equipped with cameras and appeared meant to conduct reconnaissance missions.

North Korea has not commented on the latest incursion, but in the past has denied sending drones into South Korea.