Swedish prosecutors announced Wednesday they charged an 18-year-old man with two counts of murder in connection with a March attack at a high school.

Authorities say the man armed with a knife and an axe killed two teachers at Malmo Latin School.

The man was a student at the school, which has about 1,100 students.

He was arrested shortly after the attack and is due to go on trial later this month.

