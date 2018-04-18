Accessibility links

Swedish King Wants to Let Nobel Body Members Resign

  • Associated Press
FILE - Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy Sara Danius announces the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature during a presser at the Old Stockholm Stock Exchange Building in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2016.
STOCKHOLM — 

Sweden's king wants to change the statutes of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Literature Prize each year, to allow its life-appointed board members to resign.

Academy head Sara Danius stepped down last week amid turmoil at the academy over the alleged sexual misconduct of a man married to an academy board member, Swedish poet Katarina Frostenson.

The latter left the academy when Danius withdrew. A week earlier, three male members had resigned over the academy's vote not to remove Frostenson.

King Carl XVI Gustav — the body's patron who must approve any of its secret votes — said Wednesday "that anyone who no longer wishes to be a member of an association should be able to withdraw."

Members of the 18-seat board now are not technically permitted to leave.

