Sweden Knock United States Out of World Cup on Penalties

Sweden beat the United States 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday.

In a madcap shootout, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

Sophia Smith had had the chance to win the match for the four-time champion U.S. but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged as the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shootout to deny the Americans.