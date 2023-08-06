Accessibility links

Sweden Knock United States Out of World Cup on Penalties

Sweden's forward #08 Lina Hurtig celebrates scoring the winning goal in the penalty shout-out during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Aug. 6, 2023.
MELBOURNE — 

Sweden beat the United States 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday.

In a madcap shootout, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

Sophia Smith had had the chance to win the match for the four-time champion U.S. but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged as the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shootout to deny the Americans.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The talismanic Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to replace forward Alex Morgan in the ninth minute of extra time but was unable to create a winner for the Americans.

