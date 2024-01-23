Accessibility links

Swedish Police Say 5 People Illegally Entered Iran Embassy Site in Stockholm

FILE - Iran's national flag waves in Tehran, Iran, March 31, 2020.
STOCKHOLM — 

Five people on Tuesday illegally entered the premises of Iran's embassy on the outskirts of Stockholm during a protest, Swedish police said in a statement.

The people were later removed from the area. It was not immediately clear whether any of the five had entered the embassy building itself, a police spokesperson told news agency TT.

Stockholm and Tehran are involved in a growing diplomatic row over several Swedish citizens held in custody in Iran.

Iran has meanwhile accused a Swedish court of unjustly sentencing a former Iranian official to life in prison over a mass execution of political prisoners in the 1980s.

