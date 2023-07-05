Swedish Prime Minister to Visit White House, Meet With US President

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for talks Wednesday at the White House as NATO leaders prepare for a summit in Lithuania.

Sweden is trying to join NATO, a move prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. NATO leaders gave their approval to Sweden’s accession at their 2022 summit, but Turkey and Hungary have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid in a process that must be unanimous among current members.

Finland applied alongside Sweden and was fully accepted into NATO in April.

“President Biden and Prime Minister Kristersson will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement last week.

Turkey has accused Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that Turkey considers terrorist organizations. As part of a deal struck among Turkey, Sweden and Finland, Sweden has enacted a number of reforms, including a new anti-terrorism law. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg plans to bring the three countries together for talks on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre said Biden and Kristersson would also discuss coordination regarding China as well as address climate change and emerging technologies.