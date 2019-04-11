Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Swedish Prosecutor Receives Request to Reopen Assange Investigation

FILE - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017.

STOCKHOLM — 

Swedish prosecutors said on Thursday they have received a formal request to reopen the rape investigation closed in 2017 involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, from the legal counsel representing the alleged victim.

“Following today’s media reports that Julian Assange has been arrested in London, the legal counsel in Sweden has requested that the Swedish preliminary investigation regarding rape be reopened,” the authority said.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, April 11, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

US Charges WikiLeaks Founder Assange After London Arrest

The request has been assigned to Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson, it added.

“We will now look into the matter and determine how to proceed. We cannot pledge any time frame for when a decision will be made,” Persson said in the statement.

Banners in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are displayed outside Westminster magistrates court where he was appearing in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Reaction to Arrest of Julian Assange in London

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG