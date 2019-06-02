Syrian War Monitor: Car Bomb Kills 14 in Azaz

A car bomb blast in Syria's pro-Turkish rebel-held city of Azaz killed at least 14 people Sunday and wounded more than 20, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Witnesses tell the monitor the bomb went off as people were leaving a mosque after evening prayers and meal breaking the daily Ramadan fast.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast, which also burned or blew out the windows of more than a dozen nearby stores.

The area has been the target of several other recent terrorist bombings.

Azaz is the main city in the part of Aleppo controlled by pro-Turkish rebels, who drove out Islamic State militants while keeping Kurdish forces out of the area as well.

Rebels still control Idlib province and part of Aleppo as they cling to slim hopes of toppling President Bashar al-Assad.