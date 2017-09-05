Syria Fest Hits Washington Streets

Syria Fest debuted in Washington on Sept. 3, bringing to the nation's capital an immersive outdoor cultural experience promoting Syrian food, music, art, dance, history and culture.
Khaled Moulawi, previously a member of the Damascus Arts Association, dances an ancient whirling dervish dance at the Syria Fest on Freedom Plaza in Washington, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Rabah Seba)
Syrian artist Etab Hreib works on a live mural and calligraphy demonstration in the Syria Fest cultural tent in Washington, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Rabah Seba)
Vendors line up along Pennsylvania Avenue, while the cultural tent and stage were set up on Freedom Plaza for Syria Fest in Washington, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Rabah Seba)
The Arabic qanun, a Middle Eastern string instrument resembling the western zither, is played by artist Huda Asfour during Syria Fest in Washington, Sept. 3, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Rabah Seba)