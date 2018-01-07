Accessibility links

Car Bomb in Idlib Kills 23

FILE - This photo provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group EMC shows members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets, gathering at a street which was attacked by Russian airstrikes, in Maarat al-Nuaman town, southern Idlib province, Syria.

At least 23 people, some of them civilians, were killed by a car bomb in the rebel held Syrian city of Idlib Sunday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the capital.

Earlier Sunday, Syrian regime forces seized a key town in the province, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Government forces backed by Russian air power captured Sinjar, the biggest town in the southeast part of Idlib province, according to the Observatory.

Syrian rebels captured the region, which borders Turkey, from President Bashar Assad's regime in 2015. Since the start of a government miulitary operation in October, Assad's forces have recaptured roughly 60 towns and villages on the border between Idlib and the neighboring Hama region, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

