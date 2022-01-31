US Partners in Syria Warn of Growing IS Capabilities

U.S.-backed forces in northeastern Syria are warning the latest attempt by the Islamic State terror group to break thousands of its followers out of prison was part of a bigger plot designed to take and hold territory – a capability most Western counterterrorism officials have assessed to be beyond the group’s current reach.

Officials with the Syrian Democratic Forces said they based their conclusion on interrogations with captured Islamic State fighters and prisoners, and on documents recovered after the al-Sina’a prison in Hasakah and surrounding areas were secured.

“If their attack had succeeded, they would have attacked other neighborhoods in al-Hasaka as well, in conjunction with the attacks on the areas of al-Hol, al-Shadada, and Deir el-Zour, to put their extensive scheme into effect,” the SDF said in a statement Monday.

“They wanted to launch a large-scale attack on the area to spread once again their terrorism,” the SDF said, adding the IS-liberated areas were to be called the “Second Islamic State.”

While not downplaying the severity of the IS plot to free prisoners from the prison in Hasakah, Western officials who spoke to VOA, doubted the notion that the terror group is ready to try to re-establish a physical caliphate.

“I think that highly unlikely,” a Western counterterrorism official told VOA on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

“The local conditions do not currently exist for resurgence,” the official said, adding that the terror group is still trying to consolidate its networks across Syria and Iraq.

U.S. officials have previously described the IS operation to free up to 4,000 prisoners “a troubling event,” agreeing the size of the attacking force was significant.

But a U.S. official speaking to VOA prior to the latest SDF claims, characterized the IS assault on al-Sina’a more as an attempt to grow the group and to give it momentum.

"Something concrete like this can be really powerful,” the official said, asking to remain anonymous to discuss intelligence.

"They've made some incremental improvements, especially in rural areas," the official said, adding any escaped prisoners could be absorbed into IS networks and boost the terror group’s operational capabilities.

But U.S. intelligence estimates do not envision IS trying to make a bigger, more permanent move for some time.

"In Iraq and Syria, ISIS remains committed to long-term goals,” the U.S. official said, using another acronym for the terror group. “They are working to shape the environment."

IS launched the attack on the al-Sina’a prison nearly a week and a half ago, setting off at least one car bomb near the entrance to the complex before as many as 300 fighters converged on the facility.

The SDF initially announced it had retaken the facility, with help from U.S. and coalition forces, this past Wednesday. But fighting continued until Sunday, after SDF troops encountered a group of 60-90 IS prisoners barricaded in a building on the northern edge of the facility.

On Monday, the SDF said a total of 374 attackers and prisoners were killed in the more than week-long operation to retake the prison and secure nearby neighborhoods.

Officials said 77 prison guards and other prison staff members had been killed along with 40 SDF soldiers and four civilians.

SDF commanders further alleged the plot to free prisoners from al-Sina’a itself was more complex than they initially realized.

They said the attackers attempted to arm the prisoners by driving a “a large cargo car loaded with weapons and ammunition” to the prison gate.

They also said a network of tunnels “had been dug inside some houses in neighborhoods … in order to back the attack.”

Mutlu Civiroglu contributed to this story.