Syria: Israeli Strike on Airbase Kills 1, Wounds 2

An Israeli airstrike on a Syrian airbase killed one soldier, wounded two others, and destroyed an arms depot, Syrian state media reported.

The attack on the T4 airbase in central Homs province came hours after Israeli airstrikes on the Golan Heights in southern Syria.

Israel did not comment on the attack on the airbase, but said its strikes in Golan were a response to Saturday night rocket fire into Israel from Syria.

"We will not tolerate firing into our territory and will respond fiercely against any aggression against us," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes on the Golan Heights killed 10, including Syrian forces and foreign fighters.

Israel has frequently fired at Iranian and Hezbollah targets inside Syria as warnings against Iran from entrenching its fighters inside Syria.

Israel has traditionally reserved comment on its airstrikes but has recently begun breaking its silence.