Syrian Army Says Israeli Attack Killed 2 Soldiers

Syria’s army says Israeli warplanes attacked a Syrian military position early Thursday near the town of Masyaf, killing two soldiers and causing material damage.

The army statement said Israeli forces fired missiles while in Lebanese air space. Masyaf is in Hama province, near the Mediterranean Sea about 40 kilometers north of the Syria-Lebanon border.

The army warned of the “dangerous repercussions of this aggressive action to the security and stability of the region.”

The Israeli military did not comment on the reported attack, which has been its usual response to similar attacks during the Syrian conflict. Israeli officials have, however, confirmed in the past that strikes inside Syria have targeted weapons shipments believed to be headed to the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah forces have fought in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the fighting in Syria, said the strikes hit a scientific research center and a nearby camp where surface-to-surface missiles are stored.

The United States has accused Syria of using a research center in the area to develop and produce chemical weapons, which the Syrian government denies.