Syria Says Attack on Bus Kills 13

Syrian state media said Monday an attack on a bus in northern Syria killed 13 people, including 11 government troops.

The state-run SANA news agency said the attack happened in the Jabal al-Bishri area of Raqqa province.

The report did not specify how the attack took place, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The province was once controlled by the Islamic State group, with the militants claiming its main city of Raqqa as the de-facto capital of their self-declared caliphate encompassing parts of Syria and Iraq.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.