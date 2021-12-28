Syria Says Israeli Airstrike Hit Key Port 

Syrian state media reported that Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean Sea have hit the Syrian port of Latakia, causing fires and major damage.

The state news agency SANA said the strikes took place in the early hours of Tuesday and hit a container yard in the port.

Latakia is Syria’s main commercial port, and the Israeli attack is the second to target the area this month.

Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes against targets in Syrian territory since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, but has acknowledged targeting Iran-backed forces and shipments in order to prevent an Iranian foothold in Syria.

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters