Syria Says Israeli Strikes Hit Damascus Airport

The Syrian military said Israeli missile strikes hit Damascus International Airport on Monday, putting it out of service.

A Syrian military statement said the early morning strikes also hit targets in southern Damascus, and that two soldiers were killed.

Israel did not immediately comment on the strikes. Its military has repeatedly hit targets in Syria in recent years without publicly acknowledging the actions beyond saying it has acted to prevent Iran-backed militants such as Hezbollah from operating freely in Syria.

An Israeli strike last June shut down the Damascus International Airport for two weeks. Another set of strikes in September put the airport in Aleppo out of service for several days.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.