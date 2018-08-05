Reports: IS Executes Hostage From Syria’s Sweida 

The Islamic State group has executed one of a number of hostages it took last month in multiple attacks on Syria’s southern province of Sweida, according to a Syrian watchdog and local media.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and news outlets report IS has circulated images showing that the group executed a young man.

The French news agency (AFP) reports that the victim’s relatives say he was abducted from his village, along with his mother.

On July 25, scores of IS militants went on a rampage, raiding homes in Sweida’s provincial capital and several villages, shooting and killing civilians and abducting women and children from their homes.

More than 200 people were killed and at least 30 people were kidnapped.

Sweida is mainly made up of members of Syria’s Druze, an ancient religious sect. They are Muslim, but IS considers them heretics.