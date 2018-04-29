Syrian Army Captures Villages from US-backed Forces

The Syrian army has captured a string of villages east of the Euphrates river from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Syrian state television said Sunday.

State media outlet SANA said Sunday that the Russia-backed Syrian army captured four villages previously held by the SDF, largely led by the Kurdish YPG militia near the provincial capital Deir el-Zour.



The province, also called Deir el-Zour near the border with Iraq, had previously been held by Islamic State forces. Over the past year, the Syrian army has largely recaptured areas west of the Euphrates river, while the Syrian Democratic Forces have held areas east of the river.

Clashes between the two forces have been rare, with the Syrian army focused on regaining territory from Islamic State militants West of the river.

Islamic State has lost most of its territory in Syria and was declared defeated in Iraq last December. But its remnants are taking refuge across the vast border region between Iraq and Syria and carry out periodic terror attacks.