Syrian Government Forces Move Into Manbij

Syrian authorities said in a statement Friday that government forces have entered key areas of the northeastern city of Manbij in Aleppo Governorate.

Syrian army said it “guarantees full security for all Syrian citizens and others present” in the city.

The Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the main Syrian Kurdish militia called on the government of President Bashar al-Assad Friday to take control of Manbij to protect it against the threat of Turkish attacks.

“So we invite the Syrian government which we belong to ... to send its armed forces to take over these positions and protect Manbij in the face of Turkish threats,” the YPG said in a statement.

Russia immediately welcomed the return of Manbij to Syrian government control, calling it “a positive trend.”

The YPG appeal came after a surprise announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump of a full troop withdrawal from Syria.

The YPG has been supported by U.S., but Turkey regards it as a terrorist group and has vowed to crush it.