Syrian State Media Reports Israeli Strike on Aleppo Airport

An Israeli airstrike knocked the airport in Aleppo, Syria out of service early Tuesday, Syrian state media reported.

The SANA news agency cited a military source saying the Israeli attack came from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, and that it “caused material damage” to the airport.

There was no comment from the Israeli military, which rarely discusses individual strikes against targets in Syria.

Israel has acknowledged targeting sites linked to militant groups allied with Iran, including Hezbollah, as well as arms shipments from Iran bound for militants in Syria and Lebanon.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.