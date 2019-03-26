Syrians Protest Trump's Decision on Golan Heights

Syria's state news agency says thousands of Syrians have gathered in the streets of different cities to protest President Donald Trump's formal recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

SANA posted photographs of a march in the southern city of Sweida on Tuesday morning, in which men and women carried Syrian and Palestinian flags and banners reading "Golan is Syrian."

SANA said another protest took place in the southern city of Daraa.



Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of U.S. policy in the Middle East.



The U.S. is the first country to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as Israeli-occupied.