Syrians Protest Trump's Decision on Golan Heights

  • Associated Press
President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019.

DAMASCUS — 

Syria's state news agency says thousands of Syrians have gathered in the streets of different cities to protest President Donald Trump's formal recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

SANA posted photographs of a march in the southern city of Sweida on Tuesday morning, in which men and women carried Syrian and Palestinian flags and banners reading "Golan is Syrian."

President Trump smiles at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, March 25, 2019. Trump signed an official proclamation formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
SEE ALSO:

Israeli Prime Minister Cuts Short White House Visit

SANA said another protest took place in the southern city of Daraa.

Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, reversing more than a half-century of U.S. policy in the Middle East.

The U.S. is the first country to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as Israeli-occupied.

