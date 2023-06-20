Taliban Publicly Execute Afghan Man Charged With Murder

Afghanistan's Taliban carried out Tuesday what is believed to be the second public execution of a person convicted of murder since they returned to power in August 2021.

The execution ignored criticism from the United Nations that such actions constitute a form of "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."

The Afghan man put to death in the eastern Laghman province was found guilty of murdering five people, mostly members of the same family, the Taliban supreme court announced in a statement.

It added that a large number of Taliban justice and government officials as well as residents, had witnessed the execution in the main mosque of Mihtarlam, the provincial capital.

The court shared no further details, noting that the judicial order was enforced after the Taliban supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, "carefully" examined and approved it.

The first known public execution of a man charged with murder was staged last December in the western Afghan province of Farah. That was performed with an assault rifle by the victim's father.

The U.N. human rights office at the time denounced the action and urged the Taliban to immediately halt any further executions and prohibit all other public punishments.

Since taking control of Afghanistan nearly two years ago, the Taliban have applied their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, to the criminal justice system. They have performed public lashings of scores of men and women in front of hundreds of onlookers in football stadiums in the capital, Kabul, and several Afghan provinces.

The victims were accused of "moral crimes" such as adultery, theft, and running away from home.

Public floggings and executions were widespread under the previous Taliban government in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Despite repeated assurances to the international community that they would govern the war-ravaged country inclusively and respect women's rights to public life and education, the Taliban have brought back their harsh policies to rule the improvised South Asian nation.

The hardline authorities have suspended girls' education beyond the sixth grade across Afghanistan and banned many female government employees from workplaces. The Taliban have barred Afghan women from working for the United Nations and other aid agencies.

The discriminatory policies against women as well as other human rights concerns have drawn international denunciation and deterred foreign governments from recognizing the Taliban as legitimate rulers of the country.

Hibatullah rejects criticism of his policies, saying they are aligned with Afghan culture and Sharia.

On Tuesday, Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused the United Nations and Western institutions of spreading "propaganda" against their administration. "Islamic laws are under implementation in Afghanistan; objecting to them is a problem with Islam," he asserted.

Mujahid made the remarks a day after a U.N. expert said that the treatment of Afghan women and girls by the Taliban could amount to "gender apartheid" as their rights continue to be gravely infringed by the de facto authorities.

"Grave, systematic and institutionalized discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid," U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

The international community has halted development assistance and imposed financial sanctions on Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power, pushing the economy to the brink and causing an already dire humanitarian crisis to deteriorate.