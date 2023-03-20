Taliban Told to Avoid Nepotism

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban leader in Afghanistan, has told Afghan officials to replace any relatives they have hired for government positions and avoid hiring relatives moving forward.

Allegations have emerged that some Taliban officials have placed their sons in government positions they are not qualified for.

Afghanistan is facing deepening economic and humanitarian crises since the Taliban returned to power, after fighting a war for two decades.

In addition to the Taliban’s nepotism practices, the group has also barred many women from working and has also refused to allow girls and women to continue their education in secondary schools and universities.