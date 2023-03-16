Accessibility links

TASS: One killed in Explosion at Security Service Border Patrol Building in Southern Russia

People gather in a street, as smoke rises near a building belonging to the border patrol section of Russia's FSB federal security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, March 16, 2023.
Map of Russia locating Rostov-on-Don.
At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at a building belonging to the border patrol of Russia's FSB security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, local authorities said.

Footage captured by Reuters showed a plume of thick black smoke billowing into the air, near residential buildings and a shopping center in a built-up district of the city.

Local emergency services said an explosion had occurred, igniting a fire that spread to an area covering 880 square meters.

They said one person had been killed and two more injured in the incident.

