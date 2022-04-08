Tel Aviv Shooting Suspect Caught, Killed

After a manhunt that lasted several hours, Israeli security forces said Friday they found and killed a Palestinian man suspected of killing two people and wounding several more when he opened fire Thursday in a bar in Tel Aviv.

Authorities say the man was found near a mosque in the Jaffa neighborhood.

Shin Bet, Israel’s security agency, identified the suspect as a 28-year-old resident of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Police response

Footage of the attack at the bar showed police arriving at the scene and pointing their guns at the upper levels of a building, as well as an explosion.

Hours after the shooting in the bar, hundreds of Israeli police officers, army special forces and canine units conducted a search through neighborhoods in central Tel Aviv for the suspected shooter.

The motive for the attack was not directly clear, however, tensions have been high recently in Israel after a wave of similar attacks by Palestinians that have killed 11 people.

The shootings occurred on Dizengoff Street, the site of a 2016 attack in which an Arab citizen of Israel shot and killed two Israelis and wounded several others.

In recent weeks, Israeli, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders have had many meetings aimed at managing the tensions in the country and issuing thousands of work permits for Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters.