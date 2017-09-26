10 Charged in US College Basketball Fraud, Corruption Scheme

Ten people have been charged with "fraud and corruption in U.S. college basketball," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

The office says charges were filed against four basketball coaches, team managers, representatives of a major global sports apparel company and financial advisors.

The U.S. attorney in Manhattan has scheduled a news conference Tuesday to discuss the charges.

Court papers reportedly show three criminal complaints detailing various fraud schemes. Some defendants are reportedly named in multiple complaints.