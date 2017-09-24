Trump Rails Against Athletes Refusing to Stand for US National Anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump is waging a war of words this weekend over U.S. professional athletes who refuse to stand before games for the playing of the country's national anthem, saying they should be fired and suggesting that fans should boycott the games in protest of the players.

For several days in a row, Trump has railed against the athletes, most of them black players in the National Football League, who have refused to stand for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, a tradition at most U.S. sporting events at both the amateur and professional levels.

The players have waged the protests for what they see as disparities in the treatment of minorities in the country and Trump's own divisive comments about U.S. race relations, especially after he equated neo-Nazi demonstrators with counter-protesters after a rally last month in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead.

In the first game of the day Sunday, between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens that was played in London, Jaguars players linked arms during the national anthem, with some of them kneeling and some standing. They were joined in the line by Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration earlier this year. Some Ravens players stood, while others knelt and they also linked their arms together.

On Sunday, during the third weekend of the season for the NFL, Trump said in a series of Twitter comments, "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S."

His comments about NFL players came a day after he disinvited one of the world's top basketball players, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, from visiting the White House to celebrate their National Basketball Association championship after the star player said he was wavering whether to go in protest of Trump's comments on the treatment of minorities.

Curry said he did not want to visit the White House because “we don’t stand for basically what our president has – the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it." A short time later, another star NBA player, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, supported his friend Curry, calling Trump a "bum," and adding, "Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

Trump kicked off his protests against players kneeling or sitting during the playing of the national anthem at a political rally in Alabama on Friday night.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired,'" Trump said. "Wouldn't you love it? Some owner's going to do that. He's going to say, 'That guy who disrespects our flag, he's fired.' And that owner, they don't know it - they're friends of mine, many of them - they'll be the most popular person for a week in this country."

On Saturday, he tweeted, "If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do!"

One of the best known of the NFL owners, Robert Kraft of the champion New England Patriots, who also donated $1 million for Trump's inauguration and has visited the White House, responded to the president's latest comments on Sunday, but in support of the players, not Trump.

"I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the president," Kraft said. "I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful."

One of the league's top coaches, Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks, also voiced support for the players, saying, "As a team, we are united in a mission to bring people together to help create positive change. We can no longer remain silent. I will stand with our players."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also protested Trump's complaints, saying, "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

One Republican lawmaker, Senator Ben Sasse, a Trump supporter, told the players they had the right to protest the president, but asked, "Aren’t there better ways than kneeling before the flag soldiers died to defend?" He added that "Trump wants you to kneel--because it divides the nation, with him and the flag on the same side. Don't give him the attention he wants."