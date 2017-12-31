Costa Rican Plane Crash Kills 10 US Citizens

Ten U.S. citizens and two pilots were killed Sunday in a small plane crash in the mountains west of San Jose, Costa Rica.



Officials say the plane, operated by a local airline called Nature Air, burst into flames upon impact. There were no survivors, and the victims were badly burned.



Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis said his government "profoundly regrets" the deaths.



Sunday's disaster occurred in Punta Islita in Guanacaste province, the Pacific Coast region extremely popular with tourists.