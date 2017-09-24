One Killed, 7 Injured in Tennessee Church Shooting

One person was killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a church Sunday in the southern U.S. state of Tennessee.

Six of those wounded were shot, while a seventh was pistol whipped, police said on Twitter. The woman who was killed died in the parking lot of the church.

The gunman was also injured and is currently in the hospital. No details were given about his condition or those of the shooting victims, who have not yet been identified.

All but one of the victims at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was more than 60 years old, according to police.

The church is in Antioch - about 16 kilometers southeast of the state capital, Nashville.