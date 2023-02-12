Accessibility links

Tens of Thousands of Israelis Join Anti-government Protests

FILE- Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against the plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 21, 2023.
TEL AVIV, Israel — 

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the street in several cities across the country Saturday, protesting judicial overhaul plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Critics say measures introduced by the new hardline government would weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians. Protesters say that would undermine democracy.

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a toast after the new government is sworn in at the parliament, in Jerusalem, Dec. 29, 2022.
The rift over the power of courts is deepening as the government is set to introduce some of the legislations in parliament Monday amid calls for partial strikes by businesses and professional groups.

For the sixth week, protesters pressed on with large rallies, with the main one in the central city of Tel Aviv and several smaller gatherings in other cities.

