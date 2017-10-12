Tesla Recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs for Seat Issue

Tesla Inc. is recalling 11,000 Model X SUVs worldwide because their rear seats might not lock into place.

The recall involves vehicles with fold-flat second row seats made between October 28, 2016, and August 16, 2017. Tesla believes only about 3 percent of the recalled vehicles have the issue.

Tesla says some cables in the seat may have been improperly tightened, which prevents the left seat from locking in an upright position. If it's not properly locked, it could move forward during a crash.

The Palo Alto, California-based automaker says it has seen no reports of injuries from the issue, which was discovered during internal testing.

Tesla began informing customers about the recall Thursday. Owners can take their Model X to a dealer for repairs or contact Tesla's mobile repair units.