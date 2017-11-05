Report: As Many as 20 Dead in Texas Church Shooting

A local official said he was told more than 20 people were killed in a shooting at a church in South Texas Sunday.

Albert Gamez, a county commissioner, also told media that 20 others were wounded when a man walked into a Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas around 11:30 am and began shooting. Police have taped off the area.

The shooter was taken down by police and is now dead, according to local media.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that he was monitoring the situation from Japan, one of the stops on his five-nation Asian trip.



Sutherland Springs is 48 kilometers southeast of San Antonio.

