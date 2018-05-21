Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Texas Holds Moment of Silence for School Shooting Victims

  • VOA News
Santa Fe High School baseball players bow their heads in a moment of silence for the shooting victims at their school before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, May 19, 2018. Another moment of silence was observed Monday throughout Texas.

A moment of silence was held across the state of Texas Monday to honor the victims of the recent deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led a gunman to open fire at the school last Friday, killing at least 10 people. The suspected shooter, identified by law enforcement as student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said police found explosive devices, including a fire bomb, at the suspected shooter's home and in a vehicle, as well as around the high school where the shooting took place.

Abbot said the suspect, who is in custody and waived his right to remain silent, originally intended to commit suicide following the shooting but told law enforcement after he was arrested that he didn't have the courage to go through with it.

The governor said two guns were used in the attack, a shotgun and a .38 revolver. He said both guns were owned by the suspect's father, but said it was not clear whether the father knew his son had taken the guns.

Among the victims are a substitute teacher and a foreign exchange student from Pakistan.

Santa Fe is located in southeastern Texas between the cities of Houston and Galveston.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG