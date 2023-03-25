Texas Officials Find Migrants in Shipping Container on a Train  

The bodies of two people were found Friday on a freight train in Texas after someone telephoned officials to let them know that there were people on board who were in distress.



It was not immediately clear who made the phone call.



Officials discovered the bodies and 13 people inside a shipping container when they stopped the train in Uvalde County, Texas, near the town of Knippa. At least five of the people were in critical condition.



All the people, many of them dehydrated, were thought to be migrants.

An investigation is underway.