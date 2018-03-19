Another Package Bomb in Austin, Texas

The capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Texas has been unnerved by a series of explosions this month. Two of the blasts were fatal.

The fourth and latest explosion in Austin Saturday was not fatal, but two men were injured.

All the explosions were the result of package bombs. The first three bombs were detonated when victims tried to pick up the package.

However, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Saturday's bomb was possibly triggered by a trip wire.

Manley has warned residents: "Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package, do not even go near it at this time."

The two men who were injured Saturday are in their 20s. They were rushed to the hospital and are reported to be in good condition.

Manley said police are working to uncover the ideology behind the blasts.

Police are also investigating the bombings as possible hate crimes. The first three explosions killed two African American men and left a 75-year-old Hispanic woman fighting for her life.

Police Chief Manley said the first blasts were likely related, involving packages that had not been mailed or delivered by a private carrier, but left overnight on doorsteps.

Austin is the venue of the South By Southwest music festival. The explosions happened far from the main South By Southwest festivities, though a separate bomb threat Saturday led Bud Light to cancel a downtown concert by hip-hop band The Roots.