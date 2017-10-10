Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Texas Tech Police Officer Killed, Campus On Lockdown

  • Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2016 file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the pavement as police respond to an attack on campus at Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio.
LUBBOCK, TEXAS — 

Texas Tech University in Lubbock was placed on lockdown after a campus police officer was shot and killed.

University spokesman Chris Cook said campus police made a student welfare Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing.

While at the station, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and remains at large.

In a statement, the university identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

Texas Tech officials issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, noting that the suspect had not been apprehended. The alert urged those on campus "to take shelter in a safe location.''

Additional information was not immediately available.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG