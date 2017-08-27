Tropical Storm Harvey Causes Unprecedented Rains in Southeastern Texas

Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
Lisa Rehr holds her four-year-old son Maximus, after they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey, as they await to be evacuated from Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017.
Residents wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 26, 2017, in Taft, Texas.
