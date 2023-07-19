Thai Court Suspends Pita as Lawmaker as Parliament Votes on PM

Thailand's Constitutional Court ordered a temporary suspension of prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament on Wednesday after accepting a case against him alleging he was unqualified to run in the May 14 election.

Pita, who was due to contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership Wednesday, has argued his ownership of shares in a media company was not a violation of election rules.

He has 15 days to respond, the court said in a statement.